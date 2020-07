PRAGUE: The Institute of Documentary Film launches a brand new programme for docu-series focused on consultations and networking, connecting three European film markets. The first session of the East Doc Series will take place online as part of Baltic Sea Docs in 2 and 7-8 September 2020.

The second part of the programme will be held within the East Doc Platform in Prague (6 – 12 March 2021), while the final session will take place at the Sunny Side of the Doc in La Rochelle (21 – 24 June 2021).

The call for the first session is open until 10 August 2020.

Click HERE for the press release.