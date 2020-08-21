21-08-2020

Submissions Open for MIDPOINT Writers' Room

PRAGUE: Writers and creative producers without a particular project in development can apply to MIDPOINT Writers' Room 2020 till 9 September 2020. This programme is aimed at training practical skills and stimulating the creative process, and it will take place in Prague from 19 to 24 October 2020.

The schedule depends on the development of the Coronavirus pandemic situation.

