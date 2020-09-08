FESTIVALS: Honeyland and Kapitán Demo Headed to 2020 EKOFILM IFF

BRNO: The 46th EKOFILM International Film Festival , which will take place in Brno from 14 to 17 October 2020, will open with a performance by the musician Kapitán Demo and close with the Oscar-nominated non-competition Macedonian film Honeyland by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubo Stefanov (produced by Atanas Georgiev and Ljubo Stefanov through Trice Films and Apollo Media).

The festival’s accompanying programme will include a discussion at the Faculty of Social Studies at the Masaryk University on the festival theme of sustainable consumption and how to achieve it.

“We have devoted all of this year’s EKOFILM festival to the topic of consumption and its sustainability. Big words, but for all that quite a simple consideration: the production and purchase of items and services in the 21st century should have the smallest possible impact on nature and natural resources. And they should truly improve our lives and not simply slip between our fingers to become worthless waste,” the Minister of the Environment Richard Brabec said.

The comprehensive press-kit will be published in the week from 14 September, as will the final version of the accompanying programme.

The 46th EKOFILM IFF will take place under the patronage of the Minister of the Environment Richard Brabec, the Governor of the South Moravian Region Bohumil Šimek, the mayor of the Statutory City of Brno Markéta Vaňková, the mayor of the Borough of Brno-Centre Vojtěch Mencl, the Rector of Masaryk University Martin Bareš, the Rector of Mendel University Danuše Nerudové and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAKO Brno a.s. Filipa Ledera. Czech Television is the main media partner.

