FESTIVALS: Ji.hlava IDFF Goes Digital

JIHLAVA: Following a surge in COVID-19 cases and closure of all cinemas in the Czech Republic, the 24th edition of the Ji.hlava IDFF will be held completely online.

Festival Director Marek Hovorka and Head of Industry Jarmila Outratova said in a statement: “Ji.hlava is moving to digital asylum. We have always preferred the festival to happen physically as we draw our inspiration primarily from screenings in cinema halls, discussions and personal meetings. However, the situation has changed and we respect that. Therefore, we want to see the currently closed cinemas in the Czech Republic as an opportunity and a challenge.”

The competition programme will be announced within the week. The festival takes place during an expanded session, running from 27 October to 8 November 2020.