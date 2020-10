CEE Animation Forum 2020: Inaugural Animation Espresso Announces Winners

PRAGUE: The first edition of the pitching session Animation Espresso, organised as part of the CEE Animation Forum , awarded its first prize to the short animation project Forgive / Odpust directed by Alžbeta Mačáková Mišejková.

The pitching session, dedicated to Czech animation projects, took place in Liberec on 6 October 2020, with the presentation of 23 projects in development.

The winning projects are:

Animation Espresso First Prize

Forgive / Odpust

Directed by Alžbeta Mačáková Mišejková

Produced by Jiří Pecinovský for FAMU

Special Mention

Electra. A Poem

Directed by Daria Kashcheeva

Produced by Martin Vandas and Zuzana Křivková for MAUR film and FAMU

Concept Art Programme Prize from Anomalia

Mr. Bombarino

Directed by Matěj Litera

MAUR film Prize (7,000 CZK)

Whatman

Directed by Niko Zinovev

Specialised training from producers Michal Podhradsky and Martin Vandas, and from screenwriter and dramatist Anna Vášová:

Electra. A Poem

Directed by Daria Kashcheeva

Produced by Martin Vandas and Zuzana Křivková for MAUR film and FAMU

Pigeon Soldier / Holubi Vojak

Directed by Michaela Lovecká

The Mound / Mohyla

Directed by Mikuláš Suchý

Light / Svetla

Directed by Jitka Skálová

I Win / Zvitezim

Directed by Michaela Režová