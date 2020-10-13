FESTIVALS: EKOFILM Postpones Screenings But Keeps Online Programme

BRNO: In response to the newly announced COVID-19 measures closing cinemas in the Czech Republic, the organisers of the 46th edition of the EKOFILM 2020 International Film Festival have decided to postpone the film screenings at cinemas to a later date, which has yet to be determined. However, part of the promised accompanying programme will be available online.

The opening debate will still be held and streamed to participants on the internet, including the option of asking questions. The festival opening by Captain Demo will also be prepared, as will the official awards ceremony for this year’s winners.

“Our greatest priority is the safety of our fans and participants and that is why we are respecting the newly announced measures against the epidemic. We are therefore postponing the screenings until a time when the current measures and the greatest threat are behind us and we will keep you informed. Some parts of the accompanying programme, which are in line with the new announced measures, will take place according to plan. Anyone interested from anywhere in the republic can therefore look forward to the festival opening by Captain Demo and the opening discussion with the participation of the Minister of the Environment, leading university experts and representatives of business and NGOs, online,” said the festival production manager Pavlína Vidnerová of Key promotion in response to the new measures.

A further part of the accompanying programme that has not been moved online and will still be open to the public is the Wild Animals exhibition, which opened on 5 October in the park on Brno’s Moravia Square and will end on 25 October. The other accompanying events planned for 14–17 October 2020 have been cancelled.