FESTIVALS: CEE Docs Shine at Ji.hlava IDFF

The festival programme includes 220 titles, including more than 80 premieres.
The competition includes Jani Sever’s Antigone - How Dare We!, the recent winner of the Best Documentary award at the 23rd Festival of Slovenian Film, and two films by Romanian directors.
The winner of the competition will receive a prize of 10,000 EUR.
The films in the Between the Seas Competition are:
Antigone – How Dare We! / Antigona – Kako si upamo! (Slovenia)
Directed by Jani Sever
Produced by Sever & Sever
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba film
Belonging / Pripadnost (Serbia)
Directed by Tea Lukač
Between Us (Poland)
Directed by Dorota Proba
Journey Around the Home in 60 Days (Romania)
Directed by Vlad Petri, Teona Galgotiu, Laura Pop, David Schwartz, Andra Tarara, Alina Manolache, Alexandru Solomon
Landscape Zero (Croatia)
Directed by Bruno Pavic
Latvian Coyote (Latvia)
Directed by Ivars Zviedris
Produced by Dokumentālists
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Refugees are Welcome Here (Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Greece, Croatia, Hungary, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Austria, Serbia)
Directed by Tomas Rafa
The Last Image (Austria)
Directed by Judith Zdesar
Us Against Us (Romania)
Directed by Andra Tarara
A New Shift (Czech Republic)
Directed by Jindrich Andrs