FESTIVALS: CEE Docs Shine at Ji.hlava IDFF

Antigone – How Dare We! by Jani Sever

PRAGUE: Ten documentaries that cover the breadth of the CEE region will screen in the Between the Seas competition of the online edition of the 24th Ji.hlava IDFF , which runs 27 October – 8 November 2020.

The festival programme includes 220 titles, including more than 80 premieres.

The competition includes Jani Sever’s Antigone - How Dare We!, the recent winner of the Best Documentary award at the 23rd Festival of Slovenian Film, and two films by Romanian directors.

The winner of the competition will receive a prize of 10,000 EUR.

The films in the Between the Seas Competition are:

Antigone – How Dare We! / Antigona – Kako si upamo! (Slovenia)

Directed by Jani Sever

Produced by Sever & Sever

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba film

Belonging / Pripadnost (Serbia)

Directed by Tea Lukač

Between Us (Poland)

Directed by Dorota Proba

Journey Around the Home in 60 Days (Romania)

Directed by Vlad Petri, Teona Galgotiu, Laura Pop, David Schwartz, Andra Tarara, Alina Manolache, Alexandru Solomon

Landscape Zero (Croatia)

Directed by Bruno Pavic

Latvian Coyote (Latvia)

Directed by Ivars Zviedris

Produced by Dokumentālists

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Refugees are Welcome Here (Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Greece, Croatia, Hungary, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Austria, Serbia)

Directed by Tomas Rafa

The Last Image (Austria)

Directed by Judith Zdesar

Us Against Us (Romania)

Directed by Andra Tarara

A New Shift (Czech Republic)

Directed by Jindrich Andrs