JIHLAVA: The 24th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival , which will take place in an expanded online form on 27 October – 8 November 2020, will look at Polish experimental and underground documentary production, which originated at the Łódź Film School.

The Conference Fascinations: Poland consists of 22 short and very short films from the 1950’s through the 1980’s, including some of the earliest films of Jerzy Skolimowski, Zbigniew Rybczyński and Jacek Bławut.

International viewers will be able to access the films at DAFilms.com.