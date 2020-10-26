FNE Podcast: Festivals in Crisis: Ji.halva Festival Director Marek Hovorka

Ji.hlava IDFF is the latest in a long line of film festivals forced to go online because of the COVID pandemic. Festival director Market Hovorka talks about the decision to take the festival online and the challenges film festivals and the film industry are facing in these difficult times.

The 24th Ji.hlava IDFF will take place online this year from 27 October to 8 November 2020.

