FNE at Ji.hlava IDFF 2020: Slovak Director Viera Čákanyová Wins Top Prize at Ji.hlava IDFF

JIHLAVA: White on White by Slovak director Viera Čákanyová won Best Film in the Opus Bonum international competition of the 24th Ji.hlava IDFF, which continues online through 8 November 2020. The award-winner was selected by the sole juror of the Opus Bonum section, Azerbaijani director Hilal Baydarov.

The Best Film prize in the Between the Seas competition for films from the CEE region went Latvian Coyote by the Latvian director Ivars Zviedris.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's director Farah Hasanbegović took the Short Joy award for best short film with First Birthday after the Apocalypse, a prize which is selected by online viewers via the DAfilms online platform.

Festival director Marek Hovorka gave the Contribution to World Cinema Award to the Chinese artist/activist Ai Weiwei, stating, “When searching for the language to address people, Ai Weiwei discovered documentary cinema. He was able to step out of the shadow of his art projects, and using his experience with the world of visual arts he transformed his films into an instrument of social-political communication that is still a part of the art medium. Films by Ai Weiwei are a powerful testimony about his personal courage, both in his role of an actor and an ‘observer’. His works are surprisingly visceral and have a deeply humanistic appeal.”

The Audience Award will be announced at the close of the festival.

Award winners:

Opus Bonum

Best Film

White on White (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Viera Čákanyová

Special Mention

A Man Leaning (France)

Directed by Olivier Dury, Marie-Violaine Brincard

Between the Seas

Best Film

Latvian Coyote (Latvia)

Directed by Ivars Zviedris

Produced by Dokumentālists

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Special Mention

The Last Image (Austria)

Directed by Judith Zdesar

Best Student Film

Time Is (Belgium, Russia)

Directed by Zaur Kourazov

Czech Joy

Best Film

A New Shift (Czech Republic)

Directed by Jindřich Andrš

Special Mention

Wolves at the Borders (Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Páv

Student Jury Award

Traces of a Landscape (Czech Republic, Italy)

Directed by Petr Záruba

First Lights

Best Debut Film

Ghosts: A Long Way Home (Portugal)

Directed by Tiago Siopa

Special Mention

A House (France, Switzerland)

Directed by Judith Auffray

Student Jury Award

A House (France, Switzerland)

Directed by Judith Auffray

Fascinations

Best Experimental Film

We Are Without (Austria, New Zealand)

Directed by SJ. Ramir

Special Mention

Baroque Femina (Nr. 7-11) (Hungary)

Directed by Péter Lichter

Best Czech Experimental Film

Catastrophe (Czech Republic)

Directed by Zbyněk Baladrán

Special Mention

Sparkly shiny brightly see, kaleidoscope grows from ears (Czech Republic)

Directed by Tereza Chudáčková, Klára Ondračková

Special Mention

Nobody needs to know about this, he said (Czech Republic)

Directed by Ester Grohová

Short Joy

Best Short Film

First Birthday After the Apocalypse (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary)

Directed by Farah Hasanbegović

Testimonies

Best Film Testimony

Oeconomia (Germany)

Directed by Carmen Losmann

Special Mention

Vivos (Germany, Mexico)

Directed by Ai Weiwei

Contribution to World Cinema Award

Ai Weiwei

Silver Eye Awards

Best Film

A New Shift (Czech Republic)

Directed by Jindřich Andrš

Best Short Film

Son of the Streets (Poland, Lebanon)

Directed by Mohammed Almughanni

Special Mention

To Feather, to Wither (Hungary)

Directed by Hanna Hovitie

Audience Award

TBA