FNE IDF Podcasts: True Story Interviews: Documentary Maker: Maxim Shved

This week True Story, a collaborative project between Institute of Documentary Film and Film New Europe, presents an interview with documentary maker Maxim Shved, who speaks about his documentary Pure Art.

Maxim Shved also speaks about a new project, the upcoming film, which follows the dramatic events surrounding the last presidential election in Belarus. At the end of the filming, during the post-election protests, director Maxim Shved himself was arrested and imprisoned. In this part of the True Story Podcast, we also talked about his experience.

