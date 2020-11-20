FNE IDF Podcast: True Story: Town of Glory: Documentary Maker Dmitry Bogolyubov

This week True Story, a collaborative project between the Institute of Documentary Film and Film New Europe, presents an interview with documentary maker Dmitry Bogolyubov, who speaks about his documentary Town of Glory.

Dmitry Bogolyubov speaks with us about his newest film, Town of Glory, a particular version of "remembering" heroes of the war. We learn about the town and people of Yelnya, 400 km from Moscow, and how propaganda affects the human minds of both adults and children.

True Story is a new video podcast series dedicated to the documentary film of Central and Eastern Europe

In-depth interviews, analysis, field reports, live events and much much more with your curious and enthusiastic hosts, Ivona Remundova and Nicole Jennifer Adelman.

