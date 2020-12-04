FNE IDF Podcast: True Story: Wolves at the Borders: Martin Pav

This week True Story, a collaborative project between the Institute of Documentary Film and Film New Europe, speaks to Czech documentary maker Martin Pav, who speaks about his documentary Wolves at the Borders.

The film is about the fight between Man versus Nature and our role in the ecosystem. Martin discusses culture clash, ecology and how we can all learn to talk about these difficult topics.

True Story is a new video podcast series dedicated to the documentary film of Central and Eastern Europe

In-depth interviews, analysis, field reports, live events and much much more with your curious and enthusiastic hosts, Ivona Remundova and Nicole Jennifer Adelman.

Click HERE for our podcast with Martin Pav: Wolves at the Borders.