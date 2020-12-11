FNE IDF Podcast: True Story: Her Mothers: Asia Dér, Sara Haragonics

This week True Story, a collaborative project between the Institute of Documentary Film and Film New Europe, speaks to Hungarian documentary makers Asia Dér, Sara Haragonics, who speak about their documentary Her Mothers.

Directors Asia Dér and Sári Haragonics follow Virág, a former politician, and her partner Nóra, a musician, as the two gay women try to adopt a child of Roma origin. But tensions begin to rise as Virág thrives in her role as a mother and Nóra struggles to find her place within the family. As homophobia begins to overflow into their family, they must face the difficult decision of whether to leave their country behind.

