CEE Animation Workshop Announces 2021 Projects and Participants

PRAGUE: The CEE Animation Workshop has selected three feature-length animated films and six TV projects to participate in its 2021 edition, which begins on 22 February.

The year-long workshop received applications from 14 low production capacity countries, with 45 percent of them for animated series. Because of the increased interest in that field, the workshop accepted six series instead of the usual four series.

The 2021 workshop will be held online, from February to December with four one-week training modules and the possibility of adding a residential module depending on the COVID-19 situation.

2021 Participants:

Animated Feature Films

King Wray (Great Britain, Romania)

Studioset

Anamaria Pirvan (producer), Anton Groves (co-writer, co-director), Damian Groves (co-writer, co-director)

The Hive (Serbia)

Talesgate

Nemanja Gavrilović (producer), Miloš Djurdjević (storyboard artist)

The Northern Star (Latvia)

Studija kokles

Sniedze Kāle (producer), Kārlis Vītols (scriptwriter)

Animated TV and Web Series

Darling Zhuzha (Ukraine)

Trident Film

Sashko Chubko (producer), Anatoliy Lavrenishyn (director)

Dinofables (Czech Republic)

Krutart

Martin Juza (producer), Klára Jůzová (director)

Disbalance (Serbia)

Dead pixel

Vuk Vulićević (producer, scriptwriter)

No Happily Ever After (Czech Republic)

Helium Film

Mária Môťovská (producer), Gabriela Plačková (scriptwriter, director), Alžbeta Gobelova (scriptwriter, director)

Pandy Show (Croatia)

Tetrabot

Janja Pilić (producer), Vedran Štefan (scriptwriter, co-director), Maida Srabović (co-director, co-writer)

Ralf & Kiku’s Amazingly Huge Tree House (Croatia)

Wolfgang&Dolly

Matija Drniković (producer), Franko Dujmić (scriptwriter)

Animated Short Films

Balconada (Bulgaria)

Compote Collective

Vessela Dantcheva (producer), Iva Tokmakchieva (scriptwriter), Kamelia Tavitian (associated producer)

Fin People (Slovenia)

Dagiba

Viva Videnović (producer), Maja Križnik (scriptwriter), Veronika Hozjan (director)

The Bird’s Placebo (Tunisia, USA)

Instinct Bleu

Sarra Ben Hassen (producer), Rami Jarboui (scriptwriter, director), Meryam Joobeur (creative producer, writing collaborator)

Career-oriented Participants

Adriana Ionica, producer

Reniform Production, Romania

AnI Gejadze, producer

Animation Development Fund, Georgia