Czech Film Critics' Awards Chose To Promote Films That Look Back

PRAGUE: The 11th Czech Film Critics' Awards gave its top prize for Best Film to black and white historical drama Shadow Country by Bohdan Sláma, as its actress Magdaléna Borová won the Best Actress trophy. The film follows an ordinary village facing the harsh times of the first half of the 20th century.

Polish Director Agnieszka Holland was awarded for her historical biography Charlatan, about a folk healer who must survive the communist regime in the prime of its totalitarian ambitions. Ivan Trojan, who played the protagonist, won the award for Best Actor.

The noticeably strong presence of the documentary Caught in the Net by Vít Klusák, the highest grossing Czech film of the year, led to its winning the Best Documentary prize. The film was also a strong contender for the Best Film itself, as publicly available voting records show.

The awards were announced on 6 February 2021.

The awards were divided between eight productions:

Best Film:

Shadow Country / Krajina ve stínu (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Bohdan Sláma

Produced by Luminar Film (Czech Republic)

Coproduced by the Czech Television, Filmpark (Slovakia)

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Film Foundation

Best Director:

Agnieszka Holland for Charlatan / Šarlatán (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Marlene Film Production (Czech Republic), Film & Music Entertainment (Ireland), Madants (Poland), Furia Film (Slovakia), Czech Television (Czech Republic), RTVS (Slovakia), Barrandov Studio (Czech Republic)

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Polish Film Institute

Best Documentary:

Caught in the Net / V síti (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Barbora Chalupová, Vít Klusák

Produced by Hypermarket Film, Peter Kerekes

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Screenplay:

Petr Zelenka for Droneman / Modelář (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia)

Directed by Petr Zelenka

Produced by Czech 0.7 km films

Coproduced by the Czech Television, Hangar Films, Punkchart Films, Fabula

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, South Moravian Film Fund, Film Foundation

Out of Cinema:

Rats / Zrádci (Czech Republic)

Directed by Viktor Tauš, Matěj Chlupáček

Produced by the Czech Television

Best Short:

Anatomy of a Czech Afternoon / Anatomie českého odpoledne

Directed by Adam Martinec

Producer Matěj Paclík

Produced by Breathless Films, Studio FAMU

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Best Audiovisual Achievement:

Cinematography by Viera Čákanyová and Tomáš Klein in FREM / FREM (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Viera Čákanyová

Produced by Hypermarket Film, Punkchart Films, Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Actress:

Magdaléna Borová for Shadow Country / Krajina ve stínu

Best Actor:

Ivan Trojan for Charlatan / Šarlatán

Discovery of the Year:

Jindřich Andrš for A New Shift / Nová šichta (Czech Republic)

Directed by Jindřich Andrš

Produced by Moloko Film and Studio FAMU

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Czech Television, Studio Bystrouška