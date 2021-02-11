Czech Film Critics' Awards Chose To Promote Films That Look Back

Polish Director Agnieszka Holland was awarded for her historical biography Charlatan, about a folk healer who must survive the communist regime in the prime of its totalitarian ambitions. Ivan Trojan, who played the protagonist, won the award for Best Actor.
The noticeably strong presence of the documentary Caught in the Net by Vít Klusák, the highest grossing Czech film of the year, led to its winning the Best Documentary prize. The film was also a strong contender for the Best Film itself, as publicly available voting records show.
The awards were announced on 6 February 2021.
The awards were divided between eight productions:
Best Film:
Shadow Country / Krajina ve stínu (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Bohdan Sláma
Produced by Luminar Film (Czech Republic)
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Filmpark (Slovakia)
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Film Foundation
Best Director:
Agnieszka Holland for Charlatan / Šarlatán (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Marlene Film Production (Czech Republic), Film & Music Entertainment (Ireland), Madants (Poland), Furia Film (Slovakia), Czech Television (Czech Republic), RTVS (Slovakia), Barrandov Studio (Czech Republic)
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Polish Film Institute
Best Documentary:
Caught in the Net / V síti (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Barbora Chalupová, Vít Klusák
Produced by Hypermarket Film, Peter Kerekes
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Best Screenplay:
Petr Zelenka for Droneman / Modelář (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia)
Directed by Petr Zelenka
Produced by Czech 0.7 km films
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Hangar Films, Punkchart Films, Fabula
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, South Moravian Film Fund, Film Foundation
Out of Cinema:
Rats / Zrádci (Czech Republic)
Directed by Viktor Tauš, Matěj Chlupáček
Produced by the Czech Television
Best Short:
Anatomy of a Czech Afternoon / Anatomie českého odpoledne
Directed by Adam Martinec
Producer Matěj Paclík
Produced by Breathless Films, Studio FAMU
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Best Audiovisual Achievement:
Cinematography by Viera Čákanyová and Tomáš Klein in FREM / FREM (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Viera Čákanyová
Produced by Hypermarket Film, Punkchart Films, Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Best Actress:
Magdaléna Borová for Shadow Country / Krajina ve stínu
Best Actor:
Ivan Trojan for Charlatan / Šarlatán
Discovery of the Year:
Jindřich Andrš for A New Shift / Nová šichta (Czech Republic)
Directed by Jindřich Andrš
Produced by Moloko Film and Studio FAMU
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Czech Television, Studio Bystrouška