PRAGUE: Three feature debut films and an additional eight films from established directors received 1.7 m CZK / 2.8 m EUR from the Czech Film Fund in the second half of 2020.

There were 26 applications in the September round for the production of feature films, and eight applications in the November round for the production of feature debut films. Nutprodukce was the only company to receive grants in both rounds. The grants ranged in size from 12.5 m CZK to 1.7 m CZK.

