Princ Films Acquires Slavek Horak's Havel

The film was produced by Tvorba Films and the Czech Television, and supported by the Czech Film Fund. It has earned 850,000 EUR worldwide since its release in July 2020. It has received 14 nominations for the national film awards, the Czech Lion Awards.
15-02-2021
Princ Films Acquires Slavek Horak's HavelBy FNE Staff
PRAGUE: The international distribution company Princ Films has acquired Slavek Horak’s film Havel about the iconic Czech President and playwright, Valcav Havel.
