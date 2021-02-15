15-02-2021

Princ Films Acquires Slavek Horak's Havel

Havel by Slavek Horak Havel by Slavek Horak photo: TVORBA films

PRAGUE: The international distribution company Princ Films has acquired Slavek Horak’s film Havel about the iconic Czech President and playwright, Valcav Havel.

The film was produced by Tvorba Films and the Czech Television, and supported by the Czech Film Fund. It has earned 850,000 EUR worldwide since its release in July 2020. It has received 14 nominations for the national film awards, the Czech Lion Awards.

