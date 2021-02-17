FESTIVALS: Ji.hlava IDFF Opens Submissions for 2021 Edition

PRAGUE: The Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival is accepting submissions of films and submissions for its Emerging Producers programme. The 25th edition of the festival will take place 26 – 31 October 2021.

The festival is accepting full-length, short, animated, and interactive documentary films. The films premiered in Jihlava have a chance to be nominated for the European Film Academy Awards and the winners of the Ji.hlava IDFF are also eligible for Oscar consideration in the Documentary Short Subject and Documentary Feature Subject categories.

The Emerging Producers programme is open to European documentary film producers. The programme will take place 25 – 29 October in Jihlava and February 2022 in Berlin. The deadline for this programme is 31 March.