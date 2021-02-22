MIDPOINT Accepts Applications for Sofia Meetings Programme

PRAGUE: The script development and training programme MIDPOINT will hold a special edition of MIDPOINT Intensive tailored for the Sofia Meetings . Applications for the programme are being accepted through 8 March 2021.

The programme will take place online during the Sofia IFF, from 17 – 24 March. Three writer/director and producer teams will be selected to participate. The programme is open to first and second feature film projects from Central and Eastern Europe in the early stage of development.