PRAGUE: The Czech documentary film streaming service DAFilms has launched its first Asian platform, DAFilms Asia .

The platform focuses on films from notable Asian documentary filmmakers.

Diana Tabakov, Executive Director of DAFilms, said of the new service, “We want to create an alternative to the commercial streaming platforms in Asia, which do not cater to more specialist tastes in film.”

The International VOD platform DAFilms started 15 years ago as one of the main projects of DocAlliance.