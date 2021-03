PRAGUE: The Zlin IFF for Children and Youth will hold two editions of its 2021 festival. The first part, taking place 28 May – 1 June, in the festival’s traditional time frame, will take place online. The second part will take place in-person on 9 – 15 September.

The festival will present competition screenings during the second segment of the festival. The submission deadline has been extended until 1 April 2021, with final decisions expected on 1 July.

In addition, the Zlin Film Fest announced that the theme of the 2021 festival will be literature in film.