Czech/Slovak The Affair Released on VOD in USA

The film, produced by IN Film, the Czech Television, and TV JOJ.
The film is set in the Villa Tugendhat, a UNESCO heritage site located in Brno. It is the story of a World War II love affair between two protagonists portrayed by Hanna Alström and the Game of Thrones actress Carice van Houten.
The Affair received six nominations for the national Czech Lion Award and had 116,000 admissions when it was released in 2019. The film was shot in English and dubbed for the domestic market.
Production Information:
Producers:
IN Film
Czech Television
TV JOJ
World Sales: Princ Films
Credits:
Director: Julius Ševčík
Screenwriter: Andrew Shaw
DoP: Martin Štrba
Composer: Javier Navarrete
Editor: Jaroslaw Kaminski
Cast: Carice van Houten, Hanna Alström, Claes Bang, Karel Roden, Alexandra Borbély, Karel Dobrý, Roland Møller, Jana Plodková, Karel Dobrý, Marián Mitaš, Zuzana Fialová, Martin Hoffmann