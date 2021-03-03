Czech/Slovak The Affair Released on VOD in USA

PRAGUE: The Affair / Skleněný pokoj, the Czech/Slovak adaptation of Simon Mawer's book The Glass Room, will be released on VOD in the United States on 5 March 2021 by Vertical Entertainment.

The film, produced by IN Film, the Czech Television, and TV JOJ.

The film is set in the Villa Tugendhat, a UNESCO heritage site located in Brno. It is the story of a World War II love affair between two protagonists portrayed by Hanna Alström and the Game of Thrones actress Carice van Houten.

The Affair received six nominations for the national Czech Lion Award and had 116,000 admissions when it was released in 2019. The film was shot in English and dubbed for the domestic market.

Production Information:

Producers:

IN Film

Czech Television

TV JOJ

World Sales: Princ Films

Credits:

Director: Julius Ševčík

Screenwriter: Andrew Shaw

DoP: Martin Štrba

Composer: Javier Navarrete

Editor: Jaroslaw Kaminski

Cast: Carice van Houten, Hanna Alström, Claes Bang, Karel Roden, Alexandra Borbély, Karel Dobrý, Roland Møller, Jana Plodková, Karel Dobrý, Marián Mitaš, Zuzana Fialová, Martin Hoffmann