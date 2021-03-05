FESTIVALS: Karlovy Vary IFF 2021 Moves to August

The festival is normally held in the first week of July.

“Our decision to take this step was made after consulting with experts and upon a careful consideration of the current situation. We hope that the coming months will see a significant increase in vaccinations, thanks to which the pandemic will be brought under control, thus allowing us to hold the Karlovy Vary festival in a form that will be maximally safe for guests and visitors. Naturally, we are ready to observe all applicable regulations,” KVIFF’s executive director Kryštof Mucha said in a statement.

KVIFF's artistic director Karel Och said, “Moving the dates of the 55th festival does not mean a long-term change in the Karlovy Vary festival’s traditional slot, the festival’s 56th edition will return to its usual time, meaning from 1 to 9 July 2022.”

The Czech Republic has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and currently languishes at the bottom of the world rankings in terms of infections and deaths. The decision by the Cannes Film Festival to move its dates to early July led to early speculation that KVIFF would move to a later date, a decision that KVIFF organisers had originally dismissed. However, the COVID-19 cases are continuing to spike in the Czech Republic, and the government announced greater restrictions beginning 1 March.