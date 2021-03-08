Charlatan and Shadowland Dominate 2021 Czech Lions

Caught in the Net won for best documentary. The film about predatory men on the internet was the most commercially successful domestic production of the year and historically the most successful Czech documentary.
The Czech Film and Television Academy, which runs the Czech Lions, decided to give awards for best short film and best animated film for the first time, with Anatomy of a Czech Afternoon / Anatomie českého odpoledne directed by Adam Martinec winning in both categories. The public broadcaster Czech TV won the awards in the TV categories.
The results were announced on 6 March 2021.
Best Film:
Charlatan / Šarlatán (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Marlene Film Production (Czech Republic), Film & Music Entertainment (Ireland), Madants (Poland), Furia Film (Slovakia), Czech Television (Czech Republic), RTVS (Slovakia), Barrandov Studio (Czech Republic)
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute
Best Director:
Agnieszka Holland for Charlatan / Šarlatán
Best Documentary:
Caught in the Net / V síti (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Barbora Chalupová, Vít Klusák
Produced by Hypermarket Film, Peter Kerekes
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Best Lead Actress:
Magdaléna Borová for Shadow Country / Krajina ve stínu (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Bohdan Sláma
Produced by Luminar Film (Czech Republic)
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Filmpark (Slovakia)
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Film Foundation
Best Lead Actor:
Ivan Trojan for Charlatan / Šarlatán
Best Supporting Actress:
Petra Špalková for Shadow Country / Krajina ve stínu
Best Supporting Actor:
Jiří Mádl for Droneman / Modelář (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia)
Directed by Petr Zelenka
Produced by Czech 0.7 km films
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Hangar Films, Punkchart Films, Fabula
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, South Moravian Film Fund, Film Foundation
Best Screenplay:
Ivan Arsenjev for Shadow Country / Krajina ve stínu
Best Cinematography:
Martin Štrba for Charlatan / Šarlatán
Best Editing:
Jan Daňhel for Shadow Country / Krajina ve stínu
Best Sound:
Radim Hladík ml. for Charlatan / Šarlatán
Best Music:
Jakub Kudláč for Shadow Country / Krajina ve stínu
Best Scenography:
Martin Kurel for Maria Theresa II / Marie Terezie II (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Hungary)
Directed by Robert Dornhelm
Produced by Maya Production (CZ), MR-Film Gruppe (A), BETA Film GmbH (A)
Coproduced by the Czech Television (CZ), ORF (A), MTVA (HU), RTVS (SK)
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Best Costumes:
Zuzana Krejzková for Shadow Country / Krajina ve stínu
Best Make-up:
Adriana Bartošová and René Stejskal for Havel / Havel (Czech Republic)
Directed by Slávek Horák
Produced by Tvorba Films, Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Best TV film or miniseries:
Actor / Herec (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Peter Bebjak
Produced by the Czech Television, D.N.A. Production (SK), RTVS (SK)
Best TV Show:
Rats / Zrádci (Czech Republic)
Directed by Viktor Tauš, Matěj Chlupáček
Produced by the Czech Television
Best Animated Film:
A Colourful Dream / Barevný sen (Czech Republic)
Director, producer, designer Jan Balej
Produced by Hafan Film
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Best Short:
Anatomy of a Czech Afternoon / Anatomie českého odpoledne
Directed by Adam Martinec
Producer Matěj Paclík
Produced by Breathless Films, Studio FAMU
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Best Student Film:
Anatomy of a Czech Afternoon / Anatomie českého odpoledne