Charlatan and Shadowland Dominate 2021 Czech Lions

PRAGUE: Charlatan / Šarlatán by Agnieszka Holland was honoured with the statue for the best film, director and three others at the Czech Lion Awards. Six other categories, including screenplay and lead actress, were dominated by Shadow Country / Krajina ve stínu by Bohdan Sláma. Both films are historical dramas about ordinary people facing harsh circumstances.

Caught in the Net won for best documentary. The film about predatory men on the internet was the most commercially successful domestic production of the year and historically the most successful Czech documentary.

The Czech Film and Television Academy, which runs the Czech Lions, decided to give awards for best short film and best animated film for the first time, with Anatomy of a Czech Afternoon / Anatomie českého odpoledne directed by Adam Martinec winning in both categories. The public broadcaster Czech TV won the awards in the TV categories.

The results were announced on 6 March 2021.

Best Film:

Charlatan / Šarlatán (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Marlene Film Production (Czech Republic), Film & Music Entertainment (Ireland), Madants (Poland), Furia Film (Slovakia), Czech Television (Czech Republic), RTVS (Slovakia), Barrandov Studio (Czech Republic)

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute

Best Director:

Agnieszka Holland for Charlatan / Šarlatán

Best Documentary:

Caught in the Net / V síti (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Barbora Chalupová, Vít Klusák

Produced by Hypermarket Film, Peter Kerekes

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Lead Actress:

Magdaléna Borová for Shadow Country / Krajina ve stínu (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Bohdan Sláma

Produced by Luminar Film (Czech Republic)

Coproduced by the Czech Television, Filmpark (Slovakia)

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Film Foundation

Best Lead Actor:

Ivan Trojan for Charlatan / Šarlatán

Best Supporting Actress:

Petra Špalková for Shadow Country / Krajina ve stínu

Best Supporting Actor:

Jiří Mádl for Droneman / Modelář (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia)

Directed by Petr Zelenka

Produced by Czech 0.7 km films

Coproduced by the Czech Television, Hangar Films, Punkchart Films, Fabula

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, South Moravian Film Fund, Film Foundation

Best Screenplay:

Ivan Arsenjev for Shadow Country / Krajina ve stínu

Best Cinematography:

Martin Štrba for Charlatan / Šarlatán

Best Editing:

Jan Daňhel for Shadow Country / Krajina ve stínu

Best Sound:

Radim Hladík ml. for Charlatan / Šarlatán

Best Music:

Jakub Kudláč for Shadow Country / Krajina ve stínu

Best Scenography:

Martin Kurel for Maria Theresa II / Marie Terezie II (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Hungary)

Directed by Robert Dornhelm

Produced by Maya Production (CZ), MR-Film Gruppe (A), BETA Film GmbH (A)

Coproduced by the Czech Television (CZ), ORF (A), MTVA (HU), RTVS (SK)

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Costumes:

Zuzana Krejzková for Shadow Country / Krajina ve stínu

Best Make-up:

Adriana Bartošová and René Stejskal for Havel / Havel (Czech Republic)

Directed by Slávek Horák

Produced by Tvorba Films, Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Best TV film or miniseries:

Actor / Herec (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Peter Bebjak

Produced by the Czech Television, D.N.A. Production (SK), RTVS (SK)

Best TV Show:

Rats / Zrádci (Czech Republic)

Directed by Viktor Tauš, Matěj Chlupáček

Produced by the Czech Television

Best Animated Film:

A Colourful Dream / Barevný sen (Czech Republic)

Director, producer, designer Jan Balej

Produced by Hafan Film

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Best Short:

Anatomy of a Czech Afternoon / Anatomie českého odpoledne

Directed by Adam Martinec

Producer Matěj Paclík

Produced by Breathless Films, Studio FAMU

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Best Student Film:

Anatomy of a Czech Afternoon / Anatomie českého odpoledne