PRAGUE: The Czech Film Fund gave a total of 2.5 m EUR / 64 m CZK to eight fiction feature films and 170,000 EUR / 4.5 m CZK for the development of 11 documentary productions.

The largest amount, 460,000 EUR, went to the ambitious children‘s adventure film Prašina. The Fund evaluated 29 applications for feature films and 30 applications for documentary projects.

These results were announced on 9 March 2021.

Click HERE for the grants chart.