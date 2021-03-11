FESTIVALS: Ji.hlava IDFF Expands to Three Territories

PRAGUE: The Ji.hlava IDFF is expanding its post-festival online showcase Echoes of Ji.hlava , to reach audiences in Belgium, France, and New York, in addition to its Czech component.

The traditional international Echoes of the 24th Ji.hlava starts on 11 March with over 40 films online for Czech viewers, including award winners from Ji.hlava and a debate with Ai Weiwei plus other online events.

The international programme runs in Belgium (March 11–17), then continues to France (March 18–25) and New York (March 19–25). Among the films the festival has managed to acquire rights for prize winners like Epicentro by Hubert Sauper. The entire echoes are free for viewers in Belgium, France and the USA.

A selection of over 40 documentary films from the festival will be available on the platform Dafilms.com for the selected periods during the month of March 2021. The programming also includes Q&A sessions and masterclasses.

