12-03-2021

CEE Animation Forum 2021 Selects 42 Projects

PRAGUE: The CEE Animation Forum announced the 42 animated projects that will be presented in the 26 – 29 April 2021 pitching competition and at the Anifilm IFAF on 4 – 9 May.

The CEE Animation Forum informed it had received a record number of submissions for its 9th edition. The forum will expand its competition categories to five, with the introduction of the category Rising Stars for films school students.

The majority of the selected projects come from Central and Eastern Europe: 6 from Hungary; 4 from Slovakia; 3 from Croatia, Czech Republic, France, Netherlands, and Slovenia; 2 from Cyprus, Germany, Lithuania, Poland, Spain; and 1 project each from Bulgaria, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Romania, Switzerland and Ukraine.

Selected Projects:

CATEGORY - FEATURE FILMS

Birds Don’t Look Back (France)
Directed by Nadia Nackle
Producer: Sebastien Onomo, Special Touch Studios

Blaise (France)
Directed by Dimitri Planchon
Producer: Alexandre Gavras, KG Productions

Dreamworld (Croatia)     
Directed by Veljko Popovic
Producer: Milivoj Popovic, Prime Render d.o.o.

Grizzlebetter (Bulgaria) 
Producer: Tania Assova, Zographic Films Ltd.

Senior Crush (Hungary) 
Directed by Orsolya Richolm
Producer: Andrea Ausztrics, Umbrella Kreatív Műhely Kft.

