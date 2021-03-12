CEE Animation Forum 2021 Selects 42 Projects

The CEE Animation Forum informed it had received a record number of submissions for its 9th edition. The forum will expand its competition categories to five, with the introduction of the category Rising Stars for films school students.
The majority of the selected projects come from Central and Eastern Europe: 6 from Hungary; 4 from Slovakia; 3 from Croatia, Czech Republic, France, Netherlands, and Slovenia; 2 from Cyprus, Germany, Lithuania, Poland, Spain; and 1 project each from Bulgaria, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Romania, Switzerland and Ukraine.
Selected Projects:
CATEGORY - FEATURE FILMS
Birds Don’t Look Back (France)
Directed by Nadia Nackle
Producer: Sebastien Onomo, Special Touch Studios
Blaise (France)
Directed by Dimitri Planchon
Producer: Alexandre Gavras, KG Productions
Dreamworld (Croatia)
Directed by Veljko Popovic
Producer: Milivoj Popovic, Prime Render d.o.o.
Grizzlebetter (Bulgaria)
Producer: Tania Assova, Zographic Films Ltd.
Senior Crush (Hungary)
Directed by Orsolya Richolm
Producer: Andrea Ausztrics, Umbrella Kreatív Műhely Kft.