The Gray Man Starring Ryan Gosling and Regé-Jean Page to Shoot in Prague

PRAGUE: Netflix’s The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page is set to film in Prague in the summer of 2021. Stillking will handle production services for the film, which has a budget of 200 m USD and is Netflix’s most expensive production.

The Gray Man began filming in Los Angeles in early March and will continue there until April. It is expected to take advantage of the 20 percent film incentives of the Czech Film Fund.

Brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, best known for Avengers films, are directing.

The film is crafted to start a new franchise in the style of the Jason Bourne series. The central character is a former CIA operative who becomes an assassin and needs to be hunted down by his former friends. Billy Bob Thornton, Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard will also star in the film.