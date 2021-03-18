18-03-2021

Ukraine Wins Top Prize at East Doc Platform

PRAGUE: The Ukrainian project Lagoons. A Battle for Paradise by Serhiy Lysenko won the main East Doc Platform Award of 2021. Four other projects won cash and other awards at the 17 March 2021 closing.

The online edition of East Doc Platform, organised by the Institute of Documentary Film, welcomed over 400 film professionals in the period of 6 – 17 March, who discussed their ongoing documentary productions.

Winner of the main award + Current Time TV Director’s Award
EUR 7,500 for the development and production + 3,000 USD (EUR 2,504)

Lagoons. A Battle for Paradise / Лимани. Битва за рай
Directed: Serhiy Lysenko
Produced: Albatros Communicos Ukraine
Country: Ukraine
Status: In production

Czech TV Co-production Award
150,000 CZK (EUR 5,748) and a subsequent co-production deal

72 Hours / 72 часа
Directed: Anna Savchenko
Produced: Volia Films (Belarus), Playtime Films (Belgium), Sanosi Productions (France)
Country: Belarus, Belgium, France
Status: In development

HBO Development Award
EUR 2,000

Kix - The Story of a Street Kid / Sanyiék
Directed: Balint Révész ans Dávid Mikulán
Produced: ELF Pictures (Hungary), Gallivant Film (Hungary)
Country: Hungary, Croatia, France
Status: In production

Sunny Side of the Doc Prize + DocsBarcelona Award
Industry support at the 32nd edition of Sunny Side of the Doc + Selection to Speed Meetings at the 2021 DocsBarcelona

The Trans Syrian Express
Directed: Alina Rudnitskaya
Produced: Illume Ltd. Oy (Finland), Arkana Studio (Poland), 317-film (Russia)
Country: Finland, Poland, Russia
Status: In development

Golden Funnel
EUR 1,000

The Boundaries of Fidelity / Hranice nevery
Directed: Diana Fabiánová
Produced: ARINA Ltd. (Slovakia), Cineart TV Prague (Czech Republic)
Country: Slovakia, Czech Republic
Status: In development

