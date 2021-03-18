Ukraine Wins Top Prize at East Doc Platform

PRAGUE: The Ukrainian project Lagoons. A Battle for Paradise by Serhiy Lysenko won the main East Doc Platform Award of 2021. Four other projects won cash and other awards at the 17 March 2021 closing.

The online edition of East Doc Platform, organised by the Institute of Documentary Film, welcomed over 400 film professionals in the period of 6 – 17 March, who discussed their ongoing documentary productions.

Winner of the main award + Current Time TV Director’s Award

EUR 7,500 for the development and production + 3,000 USD (EUR 2,504)



Lagoons. A Battle for Paradise / Лимани. Битва за рай

Directed: Serhiy Lysenko

Produced: Albatros Communicos Ukraine

Country: Ukraine

Status: In production

Czech TV Co-production Award

150,000 CZK (EUR 5,748) and a subsequent co-production deal

72 Hours / 72 часа

Directed: Anna Savchenko

Produced: Volia Films (Belarus), Playtime Films (Belgium), Sanosi Productions (France)

Country: Belarus, Belgium, France

Status: In development

HBO Development Award

EUR 2,000

Kix - The Story of a Street Kid / Sanyiék

Directed: Balint Révész ans Dávid Mikulán

Produced: ELF Pictures (Hungary), Gallivant Film (Hungary)

Country: Hungary, Croatia, France

Status: In production

Sunny Side of the Doc Prize + DocsBarcelona Award

Industry support at the 32nd edition of Sunny Side of the Doc + Selection to Speed Meetings at the 2021 DocsBarcelona

The Trans Syrian Express

Directed: Alina Rudnitskaya

Produced: Illume Ltd. Oy (Finland), Arkana Studio (Poland), 317-film (Russia)

Country: Finland, Poland, Russia

Status: In development

Golden Funnel

EUR 1,000

The Boundaries of Fidelity / Hranice nevery

Directed: Diana Fabiánová

Produced: ARINA Ltd. (Slovakia), Cineart TV Prague (Czech Republic)

Country: Slovakia, Czech Republic

Status: In development