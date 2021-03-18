Ukraine Wins Top Prize at East Doc Platform

The online edition of East Doc Platform, organised by the Institute of Documentary Film, welcomed over 400 film professionals in the period of 6 – 17 March, who discussed their ongoing documentary productions.
Winner of the main award + Current Time TV Director’s Award
EUR 7,500 for the development and production + 3,000 USD (EUR 2,504)
Lagoons. A Battle for Paradise / Лимани. Битва за рай
Directed: Serhiy Lysenko
Produced: Albatros Communicos Ukraine
Country: Ukraine
Status: In production
Czech TV Co-production Award
150,000 CZK (EUR 5,748) and a subsequent co-production deal
72 Hours / 72 часа
Directed: Anna Savchenko
Produced: Volia Films (Belarus), Playtime Films (Belgium), Sanosi Productions (France)
Country: Belarus, Belgium, France
Status: In development
HBO Development Award
EUR 2,000
Kix - The Story of a Street Kid / Sanyiék
Directed: Balint Révész ans Dávid Mikulán
Produced: ELF Pictures (Hungary), Gallivant Film (Hungary)
Country: Hungary, Croatia, France
Status: In production
Sunny Side of the Doc Prize + DocsBarcelona Award
Industry support at the 32nd edition of Sunny Side of the Doc + Selection to Speed Meetings at the 2021 DocsBarcelona
The Trans Syrian Express
Directed: Alina Rudnitskaya
Produced: Illume Ltd. Oy (Finland), Arkana Studio (Poland), 317-film (Russia)
Country: Finland, Poland, Russia
Status: In development
Golden Funnel
EUR 1,000
The Boundaries of Fidelity / Hranice nevery
Directed: Diana Fabiánová
Produced: ARINA Ltd. (Slovakia), Cineart TV Prague (Czech Republic)
Country: Slovakia, Czech Republic
Status: In development