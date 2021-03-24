White Bird Produced by Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson Finishes Shooting in Prague

PRAGUE: White Bird by German-born director Marc Forster has completed shooting in Prague. The production started filming in the Czech Republic in February, with Czech Anglo Productions handling production services. The film, produced by Lionsgate, is using the 20 percent film incentives of the Czech Film Fund .

Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson are executive producers. The film stars Gillian Anderson, Helen Mirren, and child actors Jacob Tremblay and Bryce Gheisar.

White Bird is an adaptation of the graphic novel by R. J. Palacio that serves as a prequel to her successful book Wonder, which was adapted into the film staring Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts, earning 279 m EUR worldwide. The new story is set during World War II and follows a Jewish girl hiding from the Nazis in occupied France.

Filming on Czech locations started in February. Since the beginning of March, the Czech Republic has been in a state of lockdown, which is expected to last until the end of April. Kevan van Thompson of Czech Anglo Production said, “While it is difficult for us, of course, we continue pretty much as normal, only with all the COVID precautions as testing three times a week, wearing masks all the time, social distancing and everything else.”