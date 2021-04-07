dok.incubator Announces Projects Selected For 2021

“As early as the application process, we saw the impact of COVID-19 on the documentary industry”, says dok.incubator CEO Andrea Prenghyová. “We had a record-breaking year with 30% more of open applications, but a lot of producers withdrew their application at the last minute, as due to pandemic restrictions they experienced serious problems with their last shootings or they had misgivings about having to premiere in the year when everything is uncertain.”
Dok.incubator 2021 Selected Projects:
The Gullspång Miracle (Sweden, Norway)
Directed by Maria Fredriksson
Motherland (Belarus, Sweden, Ukraine)
Directed by Alexander Mihalkovich, Hanna Badziaka
We Are Animals (Finland)
Directed by Vesa Kuosmanen
A Mass for Wandering Souls (Spain)
Directed by Pablo Lago Dantes
Emma Show (Hungary)
Directed by Gábor Hörcher
White Lies (Norway)
Directed by Emilie Beck
My Father’s Prison (Venezuela)
Directed by Juan Soto
Too Close (Romania)
Directed by Botond Püsök
