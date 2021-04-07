07-04-2021

dok.incubator Announces Projects Selected For 2021

By
    Emma Show by Gábor Hörcher Emma Show by Gábor Hörcher

    PRAGUE: Projects from Hungary and Romania are among the eight projects selected for the dok.incubator rough-cut training workshop 2021.

    “As early as the application process, we saw the impact of COVID-19 on the documentary industry”, says dok.incubator CEO Andrea Prenghyová. “We had a record-breaking year with 30% more of open applications, but a lot of producers withdrew their application at the last minute, as due to pandemic restrictions they experienced serious problems with their last shootings or they had misgivings about having to premiere in the year when everything is uncertain.”

    Dok.incubator 2021 Selected Projects:

    The Gullspång Miracle (Sweden, Norway)
    Directed by Maria Fredriksson

    Motherland (Belarus, Sweden, Ukraine)
    Directed by Alexander Mihalkovich, Hanna Badziaka

    We Are Animals (Finland)
    Directed by Vesa Kuosmanen

    A Mass for Wandering Souls (Spain)
    Too Close by Botond PüsökDirected by Pablo Lago Dantes

    Emma Show (Hungary)
    Directed by Gábor Hörcher

    White Lies (Norway)
    Directed by Emilie Beck

    My Father’s Prison (Venezuela)
    Directed by Juan Soto

    Too Close (Romania)
    Directed by Botond Püsök

