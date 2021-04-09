Midpoint TV Launch Announces Participants Selected for 2021 Edition

MIDPOINT TV Launch is realised with the support of the Creative Europe – MEDIA Programme of the European Union, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic and the Czech Film Fund.
Selected projects:
‘C’ for Cancel (Lithuania)
Written by Lina Luzyte, Dagne Vildziunaite
Produced by Dagne Vildziunaite
(S)mothering (Lithuania)
Written by Aiste Ptakauske
Produced by Margarita Veberaite
Amrita (Hungary)
Written by Kristina Jilly
Produced by Zita Kisgergely
Elephant (Hungary)
Written by David Csicskar
Produced by Balazs Zachar
Killswitch (Slovakia)
Directed by Anastasia Hoppanova, Lukas Teren
Written by Anastasia Hoppanova
Produced by Lukas Teren
Offside (Slovenia)
Directed by Nejc Pohar
Written by Jus Premrov, Nejc Pohar
Produced by Andraz Jeric
SABRE (Serbia)
Written and directed by Goran Stankovic, Vladimir Tagic
Produced by Snezana van Houwelingen
The Last Baroness (Slovakia)
Written by Diana Kacarova
Produced by Katarina Krnacova
The Marcelots (Romania)
Directed by Adrian Sitaru
Written by Ema Stere
Produced by Carla Fotea, Ada Solomon
Development Executive participants:
Marijana Martelock (Croatia)
Lenka Szanto (Czech Republic)
Olga Zhurzhenko (Ukraine)
