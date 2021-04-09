09-04-2021

Midpoint TV Launch Announces Participants Selected for 2021 Edition

    PRAGUE: Nine series projects and three development executive participants from Lithuania, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, Romania, Croatia and the Czech Republic have been selected for Midpoint TV Launch 2021.

    MIDPOINT TV Launch is realised with the support of the Creative Europe – MEDIA Programme of the European Union, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic and the Czech Film Fund.

    Selected projects:

    ‘C’ for Cancel (Lithuania)
    Written by Lina Luzyte, Dagne Vildziunaite 
    Produced by Dagne Vildziunaite

    (S)mothering (Lithuania)
    Written by Aiste Ptakauske 
    Produced by Margarita Veberaite 

    Amrita (Hungary)
    Written by Kristina Jilly 
    Produced by Zita Kisgergely 

    Elephant (Hungary)
    Written by David Csicskar 
    Produced by Balazs Zachar 

    Killswitch (Slovakia)
    Directed by Anastasia Hoppanova, Lukas Teren
    Written by Anastasia Hoppanova
    Produced by Lukas Teren

    Offside (Slovenia)
    Directed by Nejc Pohar
    Written by Jus Premrov, Nejc Pohar
    Produced by Andraz Jeric

    SABRE (Serbia)
    Written and directed by Goran Stankovic, Vladimir Tagic  
    Produced by Snezana van Houwelingen 

    The Last Baroness (Slovakia)
    Written by Diana Kacarova 
    Produced by Katarina Krnacova 

    The Marcelots (Romania)
    Directed by Adrian Sitaru
    Written by Ema Stere
    Produced by Carla Fotea, Ada Solomon

    Development Executive participants:
    Marijana Martelock (Croatia)
    Lenka Szanto (Czech Republic)
    Olga Zhurzhenko (Ukraine)

