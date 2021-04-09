Midpoint TV Launch Announces Participants Selected for 2021 Edition

PRAGUE: Nine series projects and three development executive participants from Lithuania, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, Romania, Croatia and the Czech Republic have been selected for Midpoint TV Launch 2021.

MIDPOINT TV Launch is realised with the support of the Creative Europe – MEDIA Programme of the European Union, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic and the Czech Film Fund.

Selected projects:

‘C’ for Cancel (Lithuania)

Written by Lina Luzyte, Dagne Vildziunaite

Produced by Dagne Vildziunaite



(S)mothering (Lithuania)

Written by Aiste Ptakauske

Produced by Margarita Veberaite



Amrita (Hungary)

Written by Kristina Jilly

Produced by Zita Kisgergely



Elephant (Hungary)

Written by David Csicskar

Produced by Balazs Zachar

Killswitch (Slovakia)

Directed by Anastasia Hoppanova, Lukas Teren

Written by Anastasia Hoppanova

Produced by Lukas Teren

Offside (Slovenia)

Directed by Nejc Pohar

Written by Jus Premrov, Nejc Pohar

Produced by Andraz Jeric

SABRE (Serbia)

Written and directed by Goran Stankovic, Vladimir Tagic

Produced by Snezana van Houwelingen



The Last Baroness (Slovakia)

Written by Diana Kacarova

Produced by Katarina Krnacova

The Marcelots (Romania)

Directed by Adrian Sitaru

Written by Ema Stere

Produced by Carla Fotea, Ada Solomon

Development Executive participants:

Marijana Martelock (Croatia)

Lenka Szanto (Czech Republic)

Olga Zhurzhenko (Ukraine)

