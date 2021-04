PRAGUE: Creative long documentary projects and docuseries in development and early production from Central and Eastern Europe can apply to the Ex Oriente Film workshop 2021 till 23 April 2021.

The first session of the workshop, Find Your Way – Vision, Space and Storytelling, will be held online from 19 to 24 June 2021; the second session, Production and Story Development, will take place in October 2021 and the third session & East Doc Forum, Market, Here I Am!, is set for March 2022.

