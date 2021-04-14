FESTIVALS: Crème de la Crème French Film Festival Goes Online

PRAGUE: The Crème de la Crème 2021 French Film Festival launched by Film Europe Media Company and the French Institute in 2014 is held online in Slovakia and the Czech Republic from 12 to 18 April 2021. The 2020 edition of the festival was cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The festival will take place on the Edisonline virtual cinema. For a one-day ticket of 5 EUR the viewer will receive free 14-day access to the video library, where they will currently find not only dozens of French films, but also hundreds more, as well as the TV channels Film Europe and Film Europe+. A festival pass of 20 EUR will grant access to the video library for a whole month.

After Edisonline, the Crème de la Crème will move to the #kinaspol project, thanks to which spectators can support the currently closed Slovak cinemas by purchasing a ticket. Whoever buys a ticket for 4 EUR automatically receives free seven-day access to the Edisonline video library.