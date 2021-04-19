FESTIVALS: KVIFF Postponed to 20-28 August 2021

PRAGUE: The 55th edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival has been postponed for seven weeks to 20-28 August 2021, aiming at taking place in a form closer to the editions before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We hope that the coming months will see a significant increase in vaccinations, which would bring the pandemic under control, thus allowing us to hold the Karlovy Vary IFF in a form that will be maximally safe for guests and visitors. Naturally, we are ready to observe all applicable regulations”, festival's executive director Kryštof Mucha said in a statement.

As for now, the Czech Republic remains in the state of lockdown. Cinemas, theatres, restaurants and many businesses are still closed, even after the travel restrictions between districts were lifted.

The 56th edition of the festival is expected to return at the usual time, from 1 to 9 July 2022.