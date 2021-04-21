CEE Animation Forum 2021 Ready to Kick Off

PRAGUE: The 9th edition of CEE Animation Forum is ready to kick off online on 26 April 2021 with 42 animated projects in development, which will be presented in the pitching competition till 29 April 2021, and an industry programme from 4 to 9 May 2021.

The CEE Animation Forum received a record number of submissions this year and is expanding its competition categories to five, with the introduction of the category Rising Stars, for film schools students. The projects will be evaluated by international juries consisting of 15 experienced film professionals.

The industry days starting on 4 May 2021 will open with a presentation by Maria Silvia Gatta from the European Commission, who will speak about the new programming scheme for the MEDIA sub-programme Creative Europe.

CEE Animation is supported by the Creative Europe – MEDIA Programme of the European Union and co-funded by state funds and foundations, and professional organisations from Slovenia (DSAF, Slovene Animated Film Association), Czech Republic (ASAF, Association of Czech Animation), Hungary (HAPA, Hungarian Animation Producers Association), Poland (SPPA, Polish Animation Producers Association) and Slovakia (APAF, Slovak Association of Animated Film Producers).

Click HERE to see the selected projects.

Click HERE for the press release.