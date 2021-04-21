FESTIVALS: One World Festival 2021 Announces Lineup

PRAGUE: The 23rd One World Festival will take place online from 10 May to 6 June 2021. A total of 101 films will be available online for the Czech audience.

In addition to the main category You Look Like (focusing on technologies and their impact on individuals and the society), the festival will also include three annual competition categories (International Competition, You Have the Right to Know, and the Czech Competition) and 10 other thematic categories, including the new selections: Russian standard, Sex our future, and Old age !

Debates with filmmakers will also be available online on the new festival platform One World Online, which also offers to the Czech audience selected documentaries from the last 10 years of the One World Festival.

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:

Courage (Belarus)

Directed by Aliaksei Paluyan

Cuban Dancer (Italy, Canada, Chile)

Directed by Roberto Salinas

Nothing but the Sun (Switzerland, Paraguay)

Directed by Arami Ullón

President (USA, Norway, Denmark)

Directed by Camilla Nielsson

Reconciliation (Kosovo, Serbia and Montenegro, Slovenia)

Directed by Marija Zidar

Sabaya (Sweden)

Directed by Hogir Hirori

Taming the Garden (Georgia, Germany, Switzerland)

Directed by Salomé Jashi

The Man Who Was Looking for His Son (France)

Directed by Delphine Deloget, Stéphane Correa

The Mole (Norway, Denmark, UK, Sweden)

Directed by Mads Brügger

This Rain Will Never Stop (Ukraine, Latvia, Germany, Qatar)

Directed by Alina Gorlova