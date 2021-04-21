FESTIVALS: One World Festival 2021 Announces Lineup

In addition to the main category You Look Like (focusing on technologies and their impact on individuals and the society), the festival will also include three annual competition categories (International Competition, You Have the Right to Know, and the Czech Competition) and 10 other thematic categories, including the new selections: Russian standard, Sex our future, and Old age !
Debates with filmmakers will also be available online on the new festival platform One World Online, which also offers to the Czech audience selected documentaries from the last 10 years of the One World Festival.
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:
Courage (Belarus)
Directed by Aliaksei Paluyan
Cuban Dancer (Italy, Canada, Chile)
Directed by Roberto Salinas
Nothing but the Sun (Switzerland, Paraguay)
Directed by Arami Ullón
President (USA, Norway, Denmark)
Directed by Camilla Nielsson
Reconciliation (Kosovo, Serbia and Montenegro, Slovenia)
Directed by Marija Zidar
Sabaya (Sweden)
Directed by Hogir Hirori
Taming the Garden (Georgia, Germany, Switzerland)
Directed by Salomé Jashi
The Man Who Was Looking for His Son (France)
Directed by Delphine Deloget, Stéphane Correa
The Mole (Norway, Denmark, UK, Sweden)
Directed by Mads Brügger
This Rain Will Never Stop (Ukraine, Latvia, Germany, Qatar)
Directed by Alina Gorlova