PRAGUE: A German-language adaptation of the famous novel All Quiet on the Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque is currently shooting for Netflix near Prague. The production serviced by the local company Sirena Film is benefiting from the Czech incentives.

All Quiet on the Western Front is produced by Amusement Park Film and directed by Edward Berger. The film stars Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch and Daniel Brühl.

The shooting in the Czech Republic started in March 2021 and will also take place in Germany and Belgium.