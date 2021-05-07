CEE Animation Forum 2021 Announces Winners

PRAGUE: The 9th edition of the leading regional pitching, financing and coproduction event CEE Animation Forum, which was held online in an extended edition from 26 April to 6 May 2021, announced its winners.

Forty animated projects (selected from 116 submissions) were showcased in five categories and 80% of the programme was live-streamed on Facebook Live. “This turned out to be an excellent decision as the first statistics surpassed all our expectations”, Managing Director Matija Sturm said in a statement.

Pitching videos and selected sessions of the industry programme (discussion panels, presentations, case studies) will remain available to the public until 15 May 2021.

The CEE Animation Forum received a record number of submissions this year and expanded its competition categories to five, with the introduction of the category Rising Stars, for film schools students.

The Out-of-competition section showcased five winning projects from leading regional events.

CEE Animation is supported by the Creative Europe – MEDIA Programme of the European Union and co-funded by state funds and foundations, and professional organisations from Slovenia (DSAF, Slovene Animated Film Association), the Czech Republic (ASAF, Association of Czech Animation), Hungary (HAPA, Hungarian Animation Producers Association), Poland (SPPA, Polish Animation Producers Association) and Slovakia (APAF, Slovak Association of Animated Film Producers).

