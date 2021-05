PRAGUE: The Czech Film Fund has distributed approximately 1.7 m EUR as development and production grants for animated films, as well as debut feature production grants and short films production grants.

For the first time, the calls for development and production of animated films were combined into one and the unused money can be moved from one call to another. In the past, grants for development tended to remain unused to the fullest, while production calls lacked enough funds.

The grants were announced on 29 April 2021.

