FESTIVALS: One World Festival 2021 Announces Screenings in Summer Cinemas

PRAGUE: The 23rd One World Festival , which takes place online from 10 May to 6 June 2021, announced that it will also organise screenings in summer and drive-in cinemas from 20 to 28 May 2021.

"What we have been hoping for will really come true. Namely, that we will be able to organise several dozen outdoor screenings and accompanying events not only in Prague, but also in many other cities throughout the Czech Republic”, says festival director Ondřej Kamenický.

Previously the organisers had imagined an online edition, so they set up the platform One World Online, which beside the programme of this edition will offer selected titles from the last 10 years of the festival.

In addition to the main category You Look Like, focusing on technologies and their impact on individuals and the society, the festival will also include three annual competition categories, International Competition, You Have the Right to Know, and the Czech Competition, as well as 10 other thematic categories, including the new selections: Russian standard, Sex our future, and Old age!