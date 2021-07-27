PRODUCTION: Cristina Grosan Shoots Ordinary Failures

PRAGUE: Hungarian-Romanian director Cristina Grosan is currently shooting her sophomore feature Ordinary Failures / Běžná selhání. Shooting started on 28 June 2021 and will wrap 18 August 2021. The film is a coproduction between Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy and Slovakia.

The shooting takes place entirely in the Czech Republic, mainly in Prague and two shooting days in Pilsen.

The story, based on a screenplay by Klára Vlasáková, revolves around the lives of three strangers: a teenager, a young mother, and a woman in her early sixties, who cross paths during one day in which their city is rocked by mysterious explosions.

The cast includes Taťjana Medvecká, Vica Kerekes and Beáta Kaňoková.

Marek Novák is producing through the Czech company Xova Film in coproduction with Marica Stocchi through Italy's Rosamont, Judit Stalter through Hungary's Laokoon Filmgroup, and Zuzana Jankovičová and Monika Lošťáková through Slovakia's Super film. The film is produced in collaboration with ARTE G.E.I.E.

The project is supported by the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Institute – Hungary (nfi.hu), Italy's MiBACT, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Film Fund, Eurimages and the Pilsen Region.

Ordinary Failures was developed at EAVE Producers Workshop 2019 and it was awarded the Pop Up Film Residency Award Award at the When East Meets West Co-production Market in 2020.

It also received a script grant from the Innogy Film Foundation, as well as a project development grant from Italy's Fondo Audiovisivo FVG.

The budget is 1.6 m EUR, Marek Novak told FNE.

Bontonfilm will distribute the film in the Czech Republic. The release is planned for the first or second quarter of 2022.

Cristina Grosan’s debut feature Things Worth Weeping For (produced by Hungary’s Laokoon Filmgroup) will have its world premiere in the Main Competition of the upcoming Sarajevo Film Festival.

Production Information:

Producer:

Xova Film (Czech Republic)

https://www.xovafilm.cz/

Marek Novák

Coproducers:

Rosamont (Italy)

Laokoon Filmgroup (Hungary)

Super film (Slovakia)

Credits:

Director: Cristina Grosan

Scriptwriter: Klára Vlasáková

DoP: Márk Győri

Editor: Anna Meller

Cast: Beáta Kaňoková, Taťjana Medvecká, Vica Kerekes