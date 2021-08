PRAGUE: The Australian TV broadcaster SBS has acquired AVOD rights for the TV mini series Rats, a Czech crime thriller from creator/writer Miro Sifra, directed by Viktor Taus and Matej Chlupacek.

The film was produced and broadcast by the Czech Television in 2019-2020 under its Czech title, Zradci. It won awards in the best TV series category at the Czech national awards and the Czech critics awards.