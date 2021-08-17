17-08-2021

FNE at KVIFF 2021: Eastern Promises Announces Winners

    KARLOVY VARY: Eastern Promises, the industry section of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, has announced its winners. The 55th edition of the Karlovy Vary IFF will take place 20-28 August 2021.

    A total of 29 feature films and documentaries in development were presented in the three programmes of Eastern Promises: Works in Progress, Works in Development – Feature Launch and First Cut+.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Works in Progress:

    Works in Progress Postproduction Development Award:
    An Owl, a Garden and the Writer (Iran, France)
    Directed by Sara Dolatabadi

    Works in Progress TRT Award:
    Victim (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
    Directed by Michal Blaško
    Produced by Jakub Viktorín, Pavla Janoušková Kubečková

    Works in Progress Karlovy Vary IFF Award:
    Tina & Megi (Georgia, Germany)
    Directed by Ioseb “Soso” Bliadze
    Produced by Eva Blondiau

    Works in Development - Feature Launch Award:

    KVIFF & MIDPOINT Development Award:
    Head Nurse (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jan Vejnar
    Produced by Kamila Dohnalová

    Special Mention:
    Aliya (Israel, Russia, Poland)
    Directed by Dekel Berenson
    Produced by Marek Rozenbaum, Alexander Rodnyansky, Paul Wesley

    Connecting Cottbus Award:
    The Bomber (Latvia)
    Directed by Pauls Kesteris
    Produced by Inese Boka-Grūbe

    Rotterdam Lab Award:
    Aliya (Israel, Russia, Poland)

    First Cut+ Awards:

    TRT Award:
    A Piece of Sky (Switzerland, Germany)
    Directed by Michael Koch

    Sub-Ti Award:
    The Hatcher (Poland)
    Directed by Grzegorz Mołda
    Produced by Izabela Igel

    First Cut+ Award:
    The Hatcher (Poland)

