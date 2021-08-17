FNE at KVIFF 2021: Eastern Promises Announces Winners

A total of 29 feature films and documentaries in development were presented in the three programmes of Eastern Promises: Works in Progress, Works in Development – Feature Launch and First Cut+.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Works in Progress:
Works in Progress Postproduction Development Award:
An Owl, a Garden and the Writer (Iran, France)
Directed by Sara Dolatabadi
Works in Progress TRT Award:
Victim (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
Directed by Michal Blaško
Produced by Jakub Viktorín, Pavla Janoušková Kubečková
Works in Progress Karlovy Vary IFF Award:
Tina & Megi (Georgia, Germany)
Directed by Ioseb “Soso” Bliadze
Produced by Eva Blondiau
Works in Development - Feature Launch Award:
KVIFF & MIDPOINT Development Award:
Head Nurse (Czech Republic)
Directed by Jan Vejnar
Produced by Kamila Dohnalová
Special Mention:
Aliya (Israel, Russia, Poland)
Directed by Dekel Berenson
Produced by Marek Rozenbaum, Alexander Rodnyansky, Paul Wesley
Connecting Cottbus Award:
The Bomber (Latvia)
Directed by Pauls Kesteris
Produced by Inese Boka-Grūbe
Rotterdam Lab Award:
Aliya (Israel, Russia, Poland)
First Cut+ Awards:
TRT Award:
A Piece of Sky (Switzerland, Germany)
Directed by Michael Koch
Sub-Ti Award:
The Hatcher (Poland)
Directed by Grzegorz Mołda
Produced by Izabela Igel
First Cut+ Award:
The Hatcher (Poland)