FNE at KVIFF 2021: Eastern Promises Announces Winners

KARLOVY VARY: Eastern Promises, the industry section of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival , has announced its winners. The 55th edition of the Karlovy Vary IFF will take place 20-28 August 2021.

A total of 29 feature films and documentaries in development were presented in the three programmes of Eastern Promises: Works in Progress, Works in Development – Feature Launch and First Cut+.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Works in Progress:

Works in Progress Postproduction Development Award:

An Owl, a Garden and the Writer (Iran, France)

Directed by Sara Dolatabadi

Works in Progress TRT Award:

Victim (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Michal Blaško

Produced by Jakub Viktorín, Pavla Janoušková Kubečková

Works in Progress Karlovy Vary IFF Award:

Tina & Megi (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Ioseb “Soso” Bliadze

Produced by Eva Blondiau

Works in Development - Feature Launch Award:

KVIFF & MIDPOINT Development Award:

Head Nurse (Czech Republic)

Directed by Jan Vejnar

Produced by Kamila Dohnalová

Special Mention:

Aliya (Israel, Russia, Poland)

Directed by Dekel Berenson

Produced by Marek Rozenbaum, Alexander Rodnyansky, Paul Wesley

Connecting Cottbus Award:

The Bomber (Latvia)

Directed by Pauls Kesteris

Produced by Inese Boka-Grūbe

Rotterdam Lab Award:

Aliya (Israel, Russia, Poland)

First Cut+ Awards:

TRT Award:

A Piece of Sky (Switzerland, Germany)

Directed by Michael Koch

Sub-Ti Award:

The Hatcher (Poland)

Directed by Grzegorz Mołda

Produced by Izabela Igel

First Cut+ Award:

The Hatcher (Poland)