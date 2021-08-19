Sundance and Berlinale Will Select New Films at 2021 dok.incubator

OLOMOUC: Festival selectors from Sundance, Berlinale, Tribeca, IDFA and CPH:DOX will participate in the 10th edition of the dok.incubator workshop, set to take place 21-29 August 2021.

So far 13 films from dok.incubator have already been awarded at Sundance and almost 30 of them have succeeded at IDFA, CPH:DOX or Hot Docs.

Among the eight selected films of this year’s international workshop there are projects by filmmakers from Scandinavia, South and Eastern Europe as well as Latin America. In addition, dok.incubator also selected four Czech and four Slovak projects for regional workshops.

The selected projects for 2021 can be found HERE.

The list of all guests and tutors of the Olomouc workshop can be found HERE.