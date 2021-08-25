FNE at KVIFF 2021: See How the Critics Rate the Films So Far

KARLOVY VARY: This year for the seventh time FNE teamed up with KVIFF and critics attending the festival to rate the films in the Crystal Globe Competition and the East of the West competition of the official Karlovy Vary International Film Festival programme by international critics attending the Festival.

The ratings give an overview of critics’ opinions from a large number of countries and provide insights into what critics in many different countries think about the programme.

Click HERE to see how the critics rate the official KVIFF 2021 programme.