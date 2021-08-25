PRODUCTION: Alice Nellis Starts Shooting Buko

PRAGUE: Czech writer/director Alice Nellis started shooting her ninth feature film Buko in Central Bohemia on 19 August 2021. The director calls the film "a spiritual road movie" as it is inspired by her experience with horse-breeding.

The story follows Jarmila (Anna Cónová), an aging woman that discovers herself through horses and living in the countryside.

Nellis deliberately cast Anna Cónová who is a less well known actress in the leading role, while smaller roles are filled by more famous names such as Martha Issová, Miroslav Krobot and Martin Šulín.

The film is produced by Petr Fořt through Dorian film and coproduced by the Czech Television. It was supported by Czech Film Fund.

Buko is filmed mostly in the picturesque Kokořínsko district in Central Bohemia. Shooting will wrap at the end of September 2021.

The film will be released in Czech Republic by CinemArt on 8 September 2022.

As a director, Alice Nellis is known mostly for Little Girl Blue (2007, Biograf Jan Svěrák, the Czech Television), Mamas and Papas (2010, I/O post, U.F.O. Pictures) and Revival (2013, In Film Praha, the Czech Television).

She won a Czech Lion Award for screenplay for her sophomore film Some Secrets (2002, Filmia, Ars Media, the Czech Television).

She also co-wrote Zátopek by David Ondříček, produced by Lucky Man Films in coproduction with the Czech Televisio, Barrandov Studios and Innogy Ceska Republika, etc), which is now entering cinemas.

Production Information:

Producer:

Dorian film (Czech Republic)

www.petrfort.cz/

Coproducer:

Czech Television (Czech Republic)

www.ceskatelevize.cz

Credits:

Director: Alice Nellis

Scriptwriter: Alice Nellis

DoP: Matěj Cibulka

Composer: Jan Ponocný

Cast: Anna Cónová, Petra Špalková, Jan Cina, Lenka Termerová, Martha Issová, Martin Kubačák, Jana Oľhová, Martin Šulík, Miroslav Krobot