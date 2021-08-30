FNE at KVIFF 2021: Prize Winners: As Far As I Can Walk

KARLOVY VARY: As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania) directed by Stefan Arsenijević won the Crystal Globe Grand Prix, also scooping the prizes for Best Actor and a Special Mention for Best Cinematography at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival , held from 20 to 28 August 2021 in the Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary.

The FIPRESCI International Critics Prize went to Exam / Ezmûn (Germany, Iraqi Kurdistan, Qatar) directed by Shawkat Amin Korki, while the daily ratings of the films in the Main Competition and East of the West competitions organised by FNE and FIPRESCI were hotly followed. To see how the FNE Critics rated the films click HERE.

The festival was forced to skip its 2020 edition due to the global pandemic and moved its 2021 dates from early July to the end of August to give more time for people to be vaccinated and the pandemic conditions to ease. But it was still a major effort on the part of the organisers to create conditions for a COVID safe on site event. Despite the difficult conditions the festival managed to screen 144 films, presented 456 screenings to 9267 visitors and sold 111 203 tickets.

Despite the difficulties KVIFF managed to put in a memorable event and attract major stars including Oscar winner Jan Sverak, Johnny Depp, Michael Caine and Ethan Hawke. Sverak, Caine and Hawke all received Special Prizes for their career achievements. Depp’s appearance drew crowds of dedicated fans, some of whom waited on the edge of the red carpet starting from 6 am to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. And Depp did not disappoint spending more than half an hour signing autographs and posing for photographs with his fans.

Full list of KVIFF Prize Winners:

Crystal Globe Main Competition

Grand Prix

As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania)

Directed by Stefan Arsenijević

Produced by Art & Popcorn

Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers, Artbox

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe

Special Jury Prize

Every Single Minute / Každá minuta života (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)

Directed by Erika Hníková

Produced by endorfilm

Coproduced by Punkchart Film

Supported by the Czech Film Fund and the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Director

Dietrich Brüggemann for the film Nö (Germany)

Best Actress

Éléonore Loiselle for her role in the film Wars / Guerres (Canada)

Directed by Nicolas Roy

Best Actor

Ibrahim Koma for his role in the film As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović

Directed by Stefan Arsenijević

Special Mention

The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia)

Directed by Sonja Tarokić

Produced by Kinorama

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Special Mention

Vinette Robinson for her role in the film Boiling Point (UK)

Directed by Philip Barantini

Special Mention

Jelena Stanković for cinematography in the film As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović

Directed by Stefan Arsenijević

Pravo Audience Award

Zátopek (Czechia, Slovakia)

Directed by David Ondříček

Produced by Lucky Man Films, Czech Television - Česká televize, Z Films, Barrandov Studios, Azyl Production k

Supported by the Czech Film Fund and the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

East of the West Competition

Nuuccha (Russia)

Directed by Vladimir Munkuev

Special Jury Prize

Sisterhood / Sestri (North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro)

Directed by Dina Duma

Produced by List Production

Coproduced by Added Value Films, ijVidea Production

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Film Centre of Montenegro

Special Jury Mention

Intensive Life Unit / Jednotka intenzivního života (Czech Republic)

Directed by Adéla Komrzý

Produced by nutprodukce

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Non-Statutory Awards

International Film Critics Award FIPRESCI

FIPRESCI JURY

Birgit Beumers, United Kingdom

Eirik Bull, Norway

Adéla Mrázová, Czech Republic

Exam / Ezmûn (Germany, Iraqi Kurdistan, Qatar)

Directed by Shawkat Amin Korki

Ecumenical Jury Award

As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania)

Directed by Stefan Arsenijević

Ecumenical Jury Special Commendation

The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia)

Directed by Sonja Tarokić

FEDEORA Award

Otar's Death / Otar's Death (Georgia, Germany, Lithuania)

Directed by Ioseb "Soso" Bliadze

FEDEORA Special Mention

Intensive Life Unit / Jednotka intenzivního života (Czechia)

Directed by Adéla Komrzý

Europa Cinema Label Award

As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania)

Directed by Stefan Arsenijević

Industry Awards

Eastern Promises

Works in Progress

Post-Production Development Award

An Owl, a Garden and the Writer (Iran, France)

Directed by: Sara Dolatabadi

Producers: Amir Naderi, Sara Dolatabadi, Farhad Mohammadi (associate producer)

Screenwriter: Sara Dolatabadi

Works In Progress TRT Award

Victim / Obeť (Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by: Michal Blaško

Producers: Jakub Viktorín, Pavla Janoušková Kubečková

Screenwriter: Jakub Medvecký

Works In Progress Karlovy Vary IFF Award

Tina and Megi (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by: Ioseb "Soso" Bliadze

Producer: Eva Blondiau

Screenwriters: Tamar Mumladze, Ioseb "Soso" Bliadze

Works in Development-Feature Launch

Head Nurse / Sestra Hana (Czech Republic)

Directed by: Jan Vejnar

Producer: Kamila Dohnalová

Screenwriter: Jan Vejnar, Václav Hašek

Special Mention

Aliya (Israel, Russia, Poland)

Directed by: Dekel Berenson

Producers: Marek Rozenbaum, Alexander Rodnyansky, Paul Wesley, Co-Producers: Anna Rozalska, Ale-ksandra Aleksander

Screenwriter: Dekel Berenson, Co-writer: Greer Ellison

Connecting Cottbus Award

The Bomber / Spridzinātājs (Latvia)

Directed by: Pauls Kesteris

Producer: Inese Boka-Grūbe

Screenwriter: Gatis Murnieks

Rotterdam Lab Award

Aleksandra Aleksander, producer of project ALIYA (Israel, Russia, Poland)

First Cut+ Awards

TRT Award

A Piece of Sky / Drii Winter (Switzerland, Germany)

Directed by: Michael Koch

Producer: Christof Neracher

Screenwriter: Michael Koch

Sub-Ti Award

The Hatcher / Matecznik (Poland)

Directed by: Grzegorz Mołda

Producer: Izabela Igel

Screenwriter: Grzegorz Mołda, Monika Powalisz

First Cut+Award

The Hatcher / Matecznik (Poland)

Directed by: Grzegorz Mołda

Producer: Izabela Igel

Screenwriter: Grzegorz Mołda, Monika Powalisz