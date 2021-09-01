PRODUCTION: Italian/Czech Coproduction Terezín Starts Filming in Czech Republic

PRAGUE: The Italian/Czech coproduction Terezín by Gabriele Guidi, coproduced by Three Brothers Production , started shooting in Prague on 30 August 2021. The production is supported by the Prague Film Fund .

Creative producer Kristýna Kamenická of Three Brothers told FNE that the filming of this English language drama will continue until the end of October 2021 and the Czech premiere is now planned for the end of 2022. The Italian and international premieres are expected earlier.

The film produced by Italia’s Minerva Pictures is set during WW2 in the Czech fortress Terezín, a ghetto and concentration camp where Jewish artists managed to communicate and even create. We will follow an intimate love story growing in these harsh conditions.

The directorial debut of Italian filmmaker Gabriele Guidi stars Czech actress Dominika Morávková and Italian actor Mauro Conte. The cast includes Czech and Slovak actors, such as Antonia Lišková, Karel Dobrý, Jan Révai, Hanse Krása and Mariána Mitaše, as well as the acclaimed Romanian actress Maia Morgenstern, who played in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ.

The film will be shot entirely in the Czech Republic, in Prague as well as the Terezín fortress.

Production Information:

Producer:

Minerva Pictures (Italy)

Coproducer:

Three Brothers Production (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: Gabriele Guidi

Scriptwriters: Gabriele Guidi, Ennio Speranza, Alessandro Zannoni

Cast: Mauro Conte, Dominika Morávková, Antónia Lišková, Alessio Boni, Cesare Bocci, Karel Dobrý, Jan Révai, Marián Mitaš, Marek Lambora, Petr Vaněk, Maia Morgenstern